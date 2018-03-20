BETHALTO —1st MidAmerica Credit Union presented a free seminar on home buying and selling on March 13.

The seminar included presentations from Jason and Christi Butkovich of ASAP Appraisal Solutions, Mary Beiser of Paul Lauschke & Associates Real Estate, Andrea Wetzel of Cricket on the Hearth Home Staging, and Gary Hoggatt Jr., Vice President of Mortgage Services at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Attendees gained insight on what upgrades can increase the value of a home, what the process of buying and selli https://www.1stmidamerica.org/home.html ng a house is like, how to stage a home to help it sell, and types of mortgages and funding available to those in the market.

The Buying and Selling a Home seminar was the first in the credit union’s 2018 seminar series. As part of 1st MidAmerica’s commitment to financial education, several seminars are held throughout the year and cover various topics such as retirement income planning, cyber security and identity theft, and improving credit. All seminars are free to the public. Visit https://www.1stmidamerica.org/home.html for future seminar dates.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 65,000 members through 13 Illinois branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

