Bethalto, Illinois --Friday, FEBRUARY 18, 2011?1st MidAmerica Credit Union held a birthday party for Kirby, the kid's club mascot, on Saturday February 12, 2011at the Bethalto location. Dozens of young credit union members showed up to help celebrate Kirby's birthday.

Kids came to an open house style birthday party and enjoyed cake, a piñata, games, and received prizes. Kirby's party had two special guests, a magician who preformed tricks and a clown who painted faces.

Kirby Kangaroo Club is for chil­dren up to 12 years of age. Members of the club receive quarterly newsletters, birth­day cards and other periodic mailings that highlight positive financial habits.

The Credit Union also offers CU Succeed for teens age 13 - 17 and active members ages 17-23 a complimentary subscription for brass, an upbeat, money magazine.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following Illinois counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike, Morgan, Scott, Sangamon, Clinton, Monroe, or St. Clair. Local branches are located in Godfrey,

Alton, East Alton, Bethalto, and Jerseyville.

