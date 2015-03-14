BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union completed a merge with School District #9 Credit Union (SD9 CU) in Granite City on March 2, 2015, expanding its footprint to 10 locations in the region. The existing SD9 CU branch, located at 3361 Fehling Road in Suite 7 in Granite City will remain open and operate as a 1st MidAmerica branch. All employees of the credit union were retained through the merger and will continue to serve members through that location.

The Board of Directors of SD9 CU entered into a merger agreement with 1st MidAmerica Credit Union in September of 2014. The membership of SD9 CU approved the merger by vote on November 18, 2014. Approval was also granted by the credit unions’ regulatory agencies, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the National Credit Union Administration.

Alan Meyer, CEO and President of 1st MidAmerica, stated, “This merger brings added convenience to members of both credit unions, as well as expanded services and greater value to the merged members of School District #9 Credit Union.”

1st MidAmerica continues to grow and maintain a strong financial position. With $587 million is assets, over 58,000 members and 12 branches, 1st MidAmerica is ranked as the fifth largest credit union in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Members from SD9 CU now have additional services available to them. 1st MidAmerica offers nationwide access to member accounts through 5,000 credit union locations on the Shared Branching Network and 28,000 surcharge-free CO-OP ATMs, investment services, home loans, a full menu of electronic services, and competitive market rates on loans and savings.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has been serving members of the local community for more than 80 years. The credit union currently has eleven Illinois branches in Alton, Bethalto, Decatur, East Alton, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Wood River, and, and a twelfth branch in Independence, MO. A new branch is currently in the design phase and will be located in Litchfield, Illinois. Additional information on 1st Midamerica can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

