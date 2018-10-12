ALTON - What's for lunch on October 16?

The answer to that question should be CU Lunch Local! CU Lunch Local is a national credit union effort aimed at supporting local businesses. As part of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union’s International Credit Union Week celebration, all employees are encouraged to eat lunch at local restaurants on Tuesday, October 16. Whether it’s getting their morning coffee from Maeva’s Coffe in Alton, treating their department to donuts from Wood River Donut or grabbing lunch at Redbird Deli in Jerseyville, employees are encouraged to support local businesses around each branch. By buying local, the money spent stays in our community!

In addition, employees will be provided cards that can be left on the table to let those local restaurants know that 1st MidAmerica supports local businesses. To share the CU Lunch Local movement online, pictures of employees lunching local will be posted on Facebook to share with members and the community.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following Illinois counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike, Morgan, Scott, Sangamon, Clinton, Monroe, St. Clair, Macon, Christian, Randolph, Marion, Jefferson, or Washington. Branches are located in Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Decatur, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Wood River and Independence, MO.

For more information, visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

