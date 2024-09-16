1st MidAmerica Credit Union presented a check for $15,000 to Skitopel through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and their Community First Accelerated Grants for Small Business program.BETHALTO – September 13, 2024 - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union delivered $30,000 in grant funds to local small businesses in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLB).

The FHLB made grant money available to member financial institutions through their Community First ® Accelerated Grants for Small Business program, which provides assistance to small businesses in Illinois.

The 1st MidAmerica team submitted the grant requests and was able to deliver two $15,000 checks to member businesses, Skitopel and Espresso Yourself Bakery.

“These grants reflect how having the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago as a partner increases the benefits we provide to our members and communities,” said Brett Pont, Vice President of Commercial Services.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org

1st MidAmerica Credit Union presented a check for $15,000 to Espresso Yourself Bakery through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and their Community First Accelerated Grants for Small Business program.

