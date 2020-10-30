BETHALTO – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union delivered $15,000 in grant funds to community organizations in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLB).

The FHLB made grant money available to member financial institutions through their Targeted Impact Fund, so that they could help relieve the impact of COVID-19 in their communities.

The 1st MidAmerica team submitted the grant requests and was able to deliver three $5,000 checks to these grant recipients: Soup N Share Outreach Program, Boys and Girls Club of Alton, and Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

“We are confident that these organizations will continue to have a positive impact as they serve our communities,” said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union. “Through these grants, we are able to support nonprofits that are helping to educate and support our local youth and families.”

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org

