BETHALTO – From April 16 to April 21, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be celebrating Youth Week in every Riverbend location.

The goal of Youth Week is to encourage kids to learn about saving by either making deposits into their account, or opening a savings account to start their savings journey.

The theme for this year’s Youth Month is “The Science of Saving.” The science in the theme is not science fiction – research shows that when you picture yourself in the future achieving a goal, like buying a car or going to college, saving for it becomes easier.

Kids participating in Youth Week will receive prizes for making deposits, a fun science-themed activity and a chance to win two science project kits.

To get your kids involved in The Science of Savings during Youth Week 2018, bring them in to your local branch any time between Monday, April 16 and Saturday, April 21.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 65,000 members through 13 Illinois branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 21 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

