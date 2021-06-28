BETHALTO – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has been recognized for the second consecutive year on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 24, 2021 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

“Being recognized for a second year in a row by Forbes as one of the top five credit unions serving Illinois is a great honor,” said Alan Meyer, President and CEO of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

“This award is a reflection of the work our employees do every day, serving over 68,000 1st MidAmerica members, and helping each one achieve their financial goals,” Meyer added.

Of more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6% were awarded the designation.

For a complete list of Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State for 2021, visit www.forbes.com/best-in-state-credit-unions/.

For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

