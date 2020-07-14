BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Jana Ledbetter as the new Mortgage Manager. Ledbetter comes to the credit union with over 20 years of mortgage experience.

With her previous experience as a mortgage loan officer, lending leader, and consultant, Ledbetter will be an outstanding addition to the 1st MidAmerica mortgage team. Ledbetter will be responsible for the daily mortgage operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I love the credit union space. I love how credit unions give back to the community and how they care about their members,” said Ledbetter, who spent several years in the credit union industry.

Originally from the Carbondale area, Ledbetter is looking forward to getting to know the Riverbend region. Ledbetter was active in the community in her previous position and is looking forward to volunteering her time with the 1st MidAmerica community team.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this: