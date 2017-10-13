ALTON - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union employees received all-day training at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Monday, but also as part of the day they completed a team-building project: putting together blankets for those in need.

The blankets will be donated to five local charities.

During the training, 1st MidAmerica workers were also given a presentation for the United Way kickoff and were given ways a small donation provides large support to the organization.

“All of the work that United Way does is because of people coming together to help one another, neighbors helping neighbors to live the best lives possible,” one of the presenters said to the group.

Sandy Ramage, one of the organizers of the event, said there were 225 employees there and the quilt making was a tremendous team-building exercise. “We are going into the winter season and the blankets can be picked up by someone who is homeless,” she said.

Ramage pointed out that the blankets will also go to abused families and others in need in the community. A total of 40 blankets will be delivered to five different United Way agencies.

“We are going into the season when blankets are needed,” she said. “This just ties in well with our United Way presentation and the training.”

