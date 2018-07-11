EDWARDSVILLE - RunWell presents 1st Annual Ultrarunning Clinic to be held at the historic Wildey Theatre in downtown Edwardsville, IL on July 21st from 10:00am until 2:00pm. The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL.

What is an ultramarathon, you ask? It’s any race distance that exceeds a marathon (26.2 miles). Common ultramarathon race distances are 50K (31 miles), 50 Miles, 100K (62 miles) and 100 Miles. We are excited to host several guest speakers with various backgrounds but have one thing in common; they have all completed numerous 100 mile ultramarathons! Hear their stories. Learn from their mistakes. Make new friends. Be inspired.

Join us for this one-of-a-kind Event featuring 5 entertaining and knowledgeable guest speakers, who will share their insights on everything related to completing an ultramarathon, from what to eat, how to train, the mental aspect of pressing on when things go wrong, what gear is essential, how to execute a successful ultramarathon and of course, the unmentionables. Registered participants will receive an ultrarunner swag bag ($40+ value), lunch, shoe demo, samples, raffle prizes, and TONS of valuable information! Registration is required. Space is limited.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OF EVENT:

7:00am - Group trail run at SIUE Campus. Shoe demo (if you are attending from out of town, a shower is available at RunWell before the Clinic. Bring a towel.)

10:00am - Greetings and Introduction to Ultrarunning - GUEST SPEAKER JEN SCHALLER, 3X ULTRAMARATHONER, 2X LEADVILLE ATTEMPT, OWNER RUNWELL

10:15am - How to Fuel for an Ultramarathon - GUEST SPEAKER SHALINI KOVACH, ULTRAMARATHONER, WESTERN STATES FINISHER, FOUNDER TERRAIN TRAIL RUNNERS, RACE DIRECTOR FOR SEVERAL LOCAL ULTRAMARATHONS

10:40am - Snack break & vendor visits

11:00am - The Mental Challenge of Ultrarunning - GUEST SPEAKER ERIC STRAND, ULTRAMARATHONER, 6X LEADVILLE FINISHER

11:40am - Lunch (provided)

12:00pm - The Right Gear – JEN/ERIC/SHALINI/ANNE/LAUREN

1:00pm - Training, Pacing, Racing an Ultramarathon - GUEST SPEAKER LAUREN & ANNE, ULTRAMARATHONERS, FOUNDERS BRF BARF PODCAST

1:40pm - Snack break & vendor visits

2:00pm - Conclusion - Thank you to our attendees, vendors and sponsors Reception/share stories/meeting continued at Recess Brewing (local microbrew, located at 307 N. Main Street.)

