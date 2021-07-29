Jordan A. Bradley

(Age 18)

1800 block 6th St.

Madison

Captain David Vucich, Chief of Investigations, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said these were the charges against Bradley:

Bradley was charged with five counts of felonious crimes. COUNT 1-3: Child Pornography (Class X Felony): COUNT IV-V: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and COUNT VI Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class3). The class X felonies arose due to distribution acts of said files, and the class 2 felonies exist due to the possession of said files. An arrest warrant was obtained by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.

"An investigation began by the Digital Forensic Unit of the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to isolate the origin of the distribution," Vucich said. "Enough information was developed to secure a search warrant for the residence of 1822 6th St., Madison, which was executed on July 28, 2021. Subsequently, a forensic examination of evidence seized from the residence was conducted, and the investigation continued. Additional information gleaned that the target of the investigation was offering child pornography online for sale. A firearm found to be unlawfully possessed was also seized.