18-Year-Old Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Illinois Sheriff's Office received information about child pornography being distributed to online cloud networks, and after gathering evidence and a search warrant in Madison, an 18-year-old has been arrested.
The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who authorized charges against:
Jordan A. Bradley
(Age 18)
1800 block 6th St.
Madison
Captain David Vucich, Chief of Investigations, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said these were the charges against Bradley:
Bradley was charged with five counts of felonious crimes. COUNT 1-3: Child Pornography (Class X Felony): COUNT IV-V: Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and COUNT VI Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class3). The class X felonies arose due to distribution acts of said files, and the class 2 felonies exist due to the possession of said files. An arrest warrant was obtained by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin.
"An investigation began by the Digital Forensic Unit of the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to isolate the origin of the distribution," Vucich said. "Enough information was developed to secure a search warrant for the residence of 1822 6th St., Madison, which was executed on July 28, 2021. Subsequently, a forensic examination of evidence seized from the residence was conducted, and the investigation continued. Additional information gleaned that the target of the investigation was offering child pornography online for sale. A firearm found to be unlawfully possessed was also seized.
"After the evidence was examined and enough information developed, Bradley is currently in custody at the Madison County jail where he awaits in lieu of bond. Bradley’s bond was set at $250,000.00 (10% to apply)."
The case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.
THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.
