COUNTRY CLUB HILLS - On February 17, 2021 at approximately 1:45 AM, a police officer from the City of Country Club Hills was patrolling in the area of the 7400 block of West Florissant Avenue. The officer discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a parking lot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment but was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The deceased has been positively identified as Darren Santiago, 18 years of age, of the 5500 block of Farridge Court in Jennings, Missouri 63136.

The City of Country Club Hills Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: