ST. LOUIS — Summer is always a time when hospitals and first responders need added blood supplies to treat patients.

Baseball season is in full swing, and American Red Cross spokesperson Joe Zydlo, the regional communications manager, said that means it’s time to roll up a sleeve to help save lives.

"Join the Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, and the American Red Cross at the 18th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 15-17," he said. "Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals T-shirt and bonus item while supplies last."

Zydio said the Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at a critical time of year.

"Last year presented new challenges due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and over the last month presentation of donors has declined," he added. "Those who have a desire to help save lives can step up to the plate and participate in this year’s event."

Since its inception in 2004, more than 14,750 blood donations have been collected at Cardinals Blood Drive.

"This year our goal is to collect more than 1,600 donations of lifesaving blood at 23 locations in St. Louis, Greater and Metro St. Louis and select cities in Southeastern and Southwestern Illinois," Zydio said.

Two locations for this blood drive nearby are one at Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville, and another at Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Dr., East Alton. The complete list of locations is below.

18th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive Locations:

Tuesday, June 15 – all times at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps, 824 Union Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123

Lion’s Den Valley Park, 1001 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, Mo. 63088

Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, Mo. 63019

Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, MO. 63052

James J. Egan Center, 1 James J. Egan Center, Florissant, Mo. 63033

Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, 205 W. Centennial, Bowling Green, Mo. 63334

Drury Inn Suites, 145 N. 44 th Street, Mount Vernon, Ill. 62864

Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia, Ill. 62236

Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville, Ill. 62234

Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Dr., East Alton, Ill. 62024

Wednesday, June 16 – All times 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (unless noted)

The Center at Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue, Clayton, Mo. 63105

Woods Fort Restaurant and Banquet Center, #1 Country Club Drive, Troy, Mo. 63379

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

Favazza’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63139

Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63125

Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, Mo. 63090

O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr., O’Fallon, Mo. 63366

Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123

Chester American Legion Hall, 500 E. Opdyke, Chester, Ill. 62233 – 12:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Riverchase, 990 Horan, Fenton, Mo. 63026

Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63304

Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, Mo. 63640

Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, Ill. 62220

Through July 2021, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors who help support the urgent need by giving at this drive will be able to view their results 7-10 days after donation through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative, and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CARDS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters feed and provide emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

