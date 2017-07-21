EDWARDSVILLE - It’s time to go after friends yelling, “FOUR!” It’s to gather a team of four golfers, not, “FORE,” to warn them about any crazy shots. Well, at least not yet! If golfing for a cause sounds like a fun day outside the office, join Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. at the 18th Annual Hospice of Southern Illinois Benefit Golf Tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, Illinois on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:00 p.m. Registration, $125 per golfer or $500 per team, includes 18 holes of golf with a golf cart, lunch, on-course snacks, and a hole-in-one contest. After golfing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and awards will be presented. Activities, in addition to your golf game, include a 50/50 and longest drive (men & women) raffles.

The Benefit Golf Tournament helps continue Hospice of Southern Illinois’ mission, to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness. Hospice of Southern Illinois appreciates the support of the golfers and hope they enjoy the special opportunity to play at this exclusive course. Special thanks to Norma Bellcoff and Kathy Childers for their continued dedication to Hospice of Southern Illinois. To register, either send registration and payment to Hospice of Southern Illinois, BV Golf, 305 South Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62220 or register online at www.hospice.org/events. Register by August 1, 2017, to guarantee your shirt and spot. Make it a memorable Monday and join Hospice of Southern Illinois’ golfing for a cause!

Hospice of Southern Illinois is your community not-for-profit hospice program serving 27 counties in southern Illinois since 1981. Our commitment at Hospice of Southern Illinois is to be with our patients and their loved ones through the changing needs of the end-of-life process and the grief experience. For more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, visit our website, www.hospice.org, or event information, contact Diana Haynes, 618-235-1703 or dhaynes@hospice.org.

