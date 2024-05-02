EDWARDSVILLE - 1818 Chophouse will host a candlelight musical experience for a good cause.

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, community members can dine at 1818 Chophouse and enjoy a candlelight performance by the Edwardsville High School orchestra and a cappella groups Bel Canto and Accafellas. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and 1818 Chophouse encourages diners to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. so they can enjoy their meal before the show begins.

“We had the idea to offer a candlelight concert out in the courtyard for something nice to do on a Saturday evening,” explained Megan Pashea, owner of 1818 Chophouse. “And from the beginning, we thought it would be a great idea to include some students from the Edwardsville High School orchestra and their a cappella group as well. It’s just nice for the community involvement.”

Tickets cost $45, and $10 for each ticket purchased will be donated to the EHS orchestra and choir programs. People can choose to arrive for the 7:30 p.m. performance or come earlier for a meal. There are several dinner package options available for pre-order, including chicken saltimbocca and grilled lemon pepper tenderloin medallion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pashea noted that 1818 Chophouse regularly books events and performances for people to enjoy in their courtyard, especially as the weather turns nicer. The restaurant often partner with local organizations and groups like the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, though this will be the first time they have worked with their orchestra and choir departments. Pashea said the restaurant is excited to host them.

“It was thought up from the very beginning that we definitely wanted to involve them,” she said. “I think that it’ll be really nice for the kids. I know that they showcase their skills to people all of the time, especially friends and family that are visiting the high school to listen to them perform. But it’ll be nice to get out in the public scene. I know we have a lot of customers that are excited to hear what they can do.”

Pashea said there are only a few tickets left. She looks forward to the candlelight musical experience, and she is ready for the other great events that 1818 Chophouse has planned for the summer months. She enjoys working with the community and sharing these experiences with people throughout Edwardsville.

“I think that it’s very important to have a great collaborating relationship with the people in our community,” she added. “I think that a lot of the people that work here, myself included, we’re all from this area and we like to continue to support one another. Even though it’s a little big town, we know everybody on a first-name basis and partnerships are important.”

You can purchase tickets online or visit the official Facebook event page for additional details. For more information about 1818 Chophouse and their full calendar of events, check out their official website at 1818Chophouse.com.

More like this: