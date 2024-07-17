



EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement worth just over $1.8 million for the first engineering phase of the Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project.

Engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly (CMT) Inc. will do the preliminary engineering on the project at a cost of $1,894,000. The work will reportedly be funded using Water Capital Improvement Engineer Fees for Fiscal Years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

This agreement is for the “evaluation, design, and bid document preparation to repair and replace the aging and inefficient equipment at the Water Treatment Plant,” according to a summary of the action item within Tuesday’s meeting documents.

The full scope of the work includes “preliminary engineering, demolition detailed plant design (process mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, controls, mechanical, civil/site, structural, and architectural), storage facilities design, sanitary sewer extension design, asset management and bidding assistance,” according to the agreement itself.

While an exact timeline for the project’s completion has yet to be announced, according to the agreement, CMT will develop a schedule of “important milestones” and monitor the project as it continues to ensure it conforms to that schedule.

This marks the first of two agreements approved between the city and CMT on July 16, 2024, with the second regarding a $317,210 agreement for the Willow Creek Drive Culvert Replacement Project. More details about that project and agreement are available in this related story on Riverbender.com.

