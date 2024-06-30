CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — The Cahokia Heights Police Department has called in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to assist in a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male.

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 5:19 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Williams Street. Upon arrival, they discovered Terrance Booker, a black male, in the front yard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Booker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Major Case Squad has assigned 14 investigators to the case in an effort to solve the homicide.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4277.

The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

More like this:

Related Video: