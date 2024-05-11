SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s (IDOA) Illinois Product Farmers Market will begin with “Opening Day” at the Market, Thursday, May 16 from 3:30 –7 p.m. at The Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

“Farmers markets have a special place in my heart, bringing together the community and expanding access to fresh, nourishing local food and products,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “I am especially proud that this market has been going strong for 17 years, and I appreciate the farmers, growers and vendors whose hard work and dedication make that longevity possible.”

“The 17th annual Illinois Product Farmers Market is a celebration of agriculture at the local level and a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the small to mid-sized businesses offering Illinois products,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “We are delighted to host this event on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and invite the community to join us every Thursday now through September.”

Enjoy classic fair food courtesy of Coleman’s Concessions, offering lemon shake-ups and iconic Cozy Dogs, while Johnnie O’s Mini Donuts serves up delicious mini donuts. For heartier fare, DeliciousLee Dishes presents pony shoes and sandwiches, while Michelle’s Minis and More offers thirst-quenching slushies. Hot Dog Pusher completes the lineup with snow cones, brats, and hot dogs.

IDOA adds to the festivities with an array of complimentary entertainment, including Touch-A-Truck, free balloon animals and face painting, activities with Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery, Tie Dye crafting, market play, yard games, zoo animals from Henson Robinson Zoo and the Springfield Park District, giveaways from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and live music by Not Petty.

Every market attendee will leave with a free Illinois Product reusable bag. Plus, the Illinois State Fair prize wheel offers the chance to win tickets to shows such as Fairytales on Ice, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Illinois State Fair Rodeo, Demolition Derby, and Monsters of Destruction. Other prizes include a bottle of Illinois wine, Illinois Product Farmers Market Cash or an AARP Illinois Product Basket brimming with goodies from market vendors.

Schedule of Events

3:30 p.m. Illinois Product Farmers Market Opens

Touch-A-Truck: take an up-close look and learn about vehicles from our partners.

Balloon Artist & Face Painting Begins

4:00 p.m. Prize Drawing*

Kids’ Activities Begin

4:30 p.m. Prize Drawing*

5:00 p.m. Prize Drawing*

Ribbon Cutting

5:30 p.m. Live Music from Not Petty

Prize Drawing*

6:00 p.m. Prize Drawing*

6:30 p.m. Prize Drawing*

7:00 p.m. Prize Drawing*

*Must be present to win.

IDOA will match every dollar spent in LINK at the Illinois Product Farmers Market. If marketgoers spend $25 in LINK, they will receive an additional $25 in LINK Match to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Marketgoers can find The Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds by entering the Main Gate and turning right on Illinois Avenue. Parking is located across the street.

The 2024 Illinois Product Farmers Market is sponsored by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association, Illinois State Fair, AARP Illinois, Lincoln Land Community College, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Springfield Clinic, Central Illinois Bake House, LINKUp Illinois, and Chiro One Wellness Centers.

Attendees can expect a welcoming and family-friendly environment packed with diverse vendors, a rotating selection of food trucks, cooking demonstrations, and complimentary live entertainment. Returning this year are weekly raffles offering $10 in “Market Cash” and an AARP Illinois Product Basket.

The Illinois Product Farmers Market will be held every Thursday starting May 16th through September 26th excluding July 1st, August 1st, and the two Thursdays during the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois Product Fall Market will be held on Saturday, October 12th.

All products sold at the Illinois Product Farmers Market are processed, produced, or packaged in the state of Illinois. Space is still available if you are interested in participating as a vendor at the 2024 market. For applications, please contact agr.farmersmarket@illinois.gov. Follow Illinois Product on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.illinoisproductfarmersmarket.com for more information.

