EAST ST. LOUIS - A 15-year-old female from Barnhart, MO., was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 55/70 east bound at Milepost 1.6, East St. Louis in St. Clair County at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Five were transported from the scene in this very serious accident. The driver was in a black 2015 Infiniti Q40.

The details of the crash are below from a preliminary ISP report:

WHAT: Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 55/70 eastbound at Milepost 1.6, East St Louis, St Clair County.

WHEN: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:55 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1– Black 2015 Infiniti Q40

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Kevin Zamacona, an 18-year-old male from St Louis, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

PASSENGERS:

Unit 1 – Cameron K. Sherzai, a 19-year-old male from St Louis, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 1 – Joseph R. Alwaeli, an 18-year-old male from St Louis, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 1 – A 15-year-old female from St Louis, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 1 – A 15-year-old female from St Louis, MO – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 1 – A 15-year-old female from Barnhart, MO – Pronounced deceased on scene.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 55/70 at milepost 1.6. For an unknown reason, the driver of Unit 1 lost control of the vehicle, drove through the guardrail on the left shoulder, overturned and rolled into the westbound lanes. A passenger from Unit 1 was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. All other occupants were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with serious injuries. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 and the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) are continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

