ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At 8:33 p.m. on July 27, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a vehicle accident near the intersection of Gravois Road and Winternight Lane. Upon arrival, officers located a single-vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the Vehicle, a silver 2002 Saturn SL, was traveling west on Gravois Road near Winternight Lane. The vehicle appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and struck a utility pole.

A 15-year old-passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and two additional passengers were transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation remains on-going.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

