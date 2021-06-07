COLLINSVILLE - A Collinsville freshman football player, Horace Grigsby, 15, drowned while swimming in Meramec River in Sullivan, Mo., Saturday.

This is the second drowning in the Meramec River in the past month. Grigsby apparently wasn't wearing a life jacket.

The Kahok Booster Club issued this statement:

"As many have heard, Kahok Nation tragically lost a student yesterday and the Class of 2024 has lost another classmate. We also learned that his family does not have insurance and several people have reached out as to how they can assist them. Kahokstrong will be collecting donations, cards, etc. over the next two weeks. "

Donations for the family can be mailed to:

2201 S. Morrison

Collinsville, IL 62234

Attn: Toni Geisen

(Checks payable to Kahokstrong)

Electronic donations can made through:
Venmo @Sara-Soehlke (who has graciously volunteer to collect)

