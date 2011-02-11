An exciting and historical event is happening at St. Ambrose Catholic School, in Godfrey, IL, this Friday, February 11, at 11:00 am.

Students, staff, and parents will participate in special commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s speech as he departed Springfield, Illinois as president-elect on February 11, 1861.

Students in grades 3 through 8, and most of the staff/faculty at St. Ambrose, will be participating in the World Record Attempt Simultaneous Reading of Abraham Lincoln’s farewell address as he departed Illinois to become president of the United States. It will be a fun event, helping us all to remember the contributions of Abraham Lincoln to our own state and to our country.

Mr. Mike McCormick, mayor of Godfrey, will be present to witness this exciting event.

This event has been planned by our Social Studies teacher, Mrs. Jean Heil.

Below is President Lincoln’s farewell address.

“My friends - No one, not in my situation, can appreciate my feeling of sadness at this parting. To this place, and the kindness of these people, I owe every thing. Here I have lived a quarter of a century, and have passed from a young to an old man. Here my children have been born, and one is buried. I now leave, not knowing when, or whether ever, I may return, with a task before me greater than that which rested upon Washington. Without the assistance of that Divine Being, who ever attended him, I cannot succeed. With that assistance I cannot fail. Trusting in Him, who can go with me, and remain with you and be every where for good, let us confidently hope that all will yet be well. To His care commending you, as I hope in your prayers you will commend me, I bid you an affectionate farewell.”

