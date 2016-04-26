EDWARDSVILLE – The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reports that two in every three Americans will be involved in a drunk driving crash in their lifetimes.

That crash happened for Jillian Rotti-Dunnavant on April 16, 2012. “Thankfully, Jillian was not killed in this avoidable and senseless accident,” said injury attorney Ronald J. Foster, Jr. of Walton Telken Foster in Edwardsville.

Foster has settled for $150,000 in the accident case for Rotti-Dunnavant, who suffered significant injuries to her neck and back in the wreck. She incurred medical expenses for months of treatment, which included physical therapy, chiropractic manipulations, and injections.

The accident occurred on Illinois Route 140 near Quercus Grove Road in Hamel, when a vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver rear-ended a vehicle in which Rotti-Dunnavant was a passenger. The intoxicated driver’s blood alcohol level at the time of the accident was .204, nearly three times the legal limit.

“This accident is an example of the pain and trauma created by drivers who drink and then get behind the wheel,” Foster said. “And, it was completely preventable. I am happy to see a just response to the unjust pain of injury and rehabilitation suffered by my client.”

