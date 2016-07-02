(Busch Stadium) Yadier Molina wasted little time in his second at-bat on Saturday, taking the first pitch back up the middle for a base hit in the 5th inning. It was the 150oth hit of his big league career.

“That was good,” said Molina, who received a standing ovation and chants of YADI-YADI-YADI when he reached first base. “I feel so blessed to be a Cardinal and to be part of this. That was a great moment for me and I will remember that moment.”

Molina becomes the 34th catcher in Major League history to record at least 1500 hits. Ted Simmons (2nd-2472), Joe Torre (4-2342), AJ Pierzynski (10-2020), Tony Pena (19-1687), and Tim McCarver (30-1501) are the other backstops on the list to have spent at least part of their careers in St. Louis.

“Right now it doesn’t mean anything for me,” Molina said. “All it means is that we got the win today and Waino pitched a great game and we played good defense today. Obviously 1,500 is a lot of hits but I’ve got to keep going.”

Molina recorded two hits in his Major League debut on June 3, 2004 as the Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2. His first hit was a single to left field in the 5th inning off of Oliver Perez.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI

