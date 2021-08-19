ST. LOUIS - Since August 2, 2021, 15 members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (2 Precincts), Division of Operational Support, Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Division of Special Operations. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.

There have been a total of 245 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the Department on March 28, 2020. 235 of the 245 have already recovered and returned to duty.

The St. Louis County Police Department continues to stand ready to serve and protect.

