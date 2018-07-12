GODFREY - A 14-year-old girl on a bicycle was taken to an area hospital by her parent after being struck by a vehicle on Humbert Road Wednesday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the girl was crossing Alby Street toward southbound Humbert Road. The view of her crossing was obfuscated by oncoming traffic, Dixon said, meaning the driver was not immediately able to see the cyclist due to her coming from behind a car onto Humbert, Dixon said.

No charges have been filed as of now, and Dixon said the driver of the vehicle is not being faulted at this time. The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

More like this: