GODFREY - A 14-year-old girl on a bicycle was taken to an area hospital by her parent after being struck by a vehicle on Humbert Road Wednesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the girl was crossing Alby Street toward southbound Humbert Road. The view of her crossing was obfuscated by oncoming traffic, Dixon said, meaning the driver was not immediately able to see the cyclist due to her coming from behind a car onto Humbert, Dixon said.

No charges have been filed as of now, and Dixon said the driver of the vehicle is not being faulted at this time. The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

More like this:

Oct 18, 2023 - Area Girl Scouts Experience Trips of a Lifetime Through Girl Scout Destinations

Nov 17, 2023 - CEO Of Girl Scouts Of Southern Illinois Loretta Graham Chosen As Honorary Commander

Nov 27, 2023 - Update: Woman Is Located, 80-Year-Old Missing For Short Time From Home

5 days ago - SIU Medical Student Jessica Tilton Vies For Miss America Crown On January 14, 2024

Oct 16, 2023 - Prenzler: Madison County Board Agenda Includes Discussion About Removal Of A Sanitary District Board Commissioner

 