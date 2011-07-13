14th Annual USTA Men’s Futures Tourney Begins July 21 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Tournament Runs through July 31

Godfrey – The world’s best up-and-coming tennis players will match up as Lewis and Clark Community College hosts the United States Tennis Association’s Men’s Futures Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament July 21-July 31 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex on the college’s Godfrey campus.

This is the 14th year the college has hosted the 10-day, $10K tournament, which draws players from countries as far away as Australia, France, Japan, Mexico and South Africa.

Registration for the tournament will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, in L&C’s River Bend Arena. Players will start qualifying play on Friday, July 22, as they vie for a chance at making the final 32-player main draw. Play will continue throughout the week—ending with the championship final Sunday, July 31.

The USTA Pro Circuit has served as a launching pad for some of tennis’ greatest players, including stars Andy Roddick, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova and Lindsay Davenport.

The men’s futures tournament draws tennis fans from all over the metro area. Spectators are provided with covered stadium seating, which keeps them comfortable and shaded from the heat.

For more information about the tournament or directions to campus, contact the college’s Public Relations Department at (618) 468-3200. Visit www.usta.com. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip