14th Annual Enchanted Forest registration now open
September 22, 2015 3:21 PM
Listen to the story
Enchanted Forest is a safe, fun, and educational alternative to traditional ‘trick-or-treating’. Visitors will be able to take a moonlit hike through the Olin Nature Preserve, while learning about the various animals that live on TNI’s property. Volunteers assist by wearing friendly costumes of nocturnal animals and hand out treats while others lead visitors along the Enchanted Forest trail to each costumed animal. The evening ends with snacks and crafts around the campfire at Talahi Lodge. Dress up in a costume or come as you are. There’s fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is required.
Tickets are $5 per person, which includes treats, chili, hot dogs, crafts and games. Register for your family’s spot no later than Monday, October 12 by calling (618) 466-9930 or emailing info@TheNatureInstitute.org with the number of attendees in your party. You will be given a specific tour time, which is based of availability and a first come first serve basis.
*Volunteers and sponsors are still needed! If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, please contact Patti Brown at (618) 466-9930 or at pbrown@thenatureinstitute.org.
Tickets are $5 per person, which includes treats, chili, hot dogs, crafts and games. Register for your family’s spot no later than Monday, October 12 by calling (618) 466-9930 or emailing info@TheNatureInstitute.org with the number of attendees in your party. You will be given a specific tour time, which is based of availability and a first come first serve basis.
*Volunteers and sponsors are still needed! If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, please contact Patti Brown at (618) 466-9930 or at pbrown@thenatureinstitute.org.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Today - Attorney General Raoul Urges Illinois Residents To Be Alert For Phone Scammers Using AI To Mimic Voices
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.