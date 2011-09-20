Alton – September 12, 2011. The Alton-Edwardsville area will showcase the works of over 100 local artists on Saturday and Sunday, October 15th and 16th, during the 14th annual ARTEAST Studio & Exhibits Tour. The yearly event affords the public the opportunity to tour over 40 studios and exhibit locations throughout the Alton-Edwardsville area to view and purchase a wide variety of original artwork, including collage, painting, ceramics, photography, printmaking, sculpture, glass and digital media. The self-guided tour allows people to talk firsthand to the artists who will be at the tour locations to discuss their work, answer questions and give demonstrations.

The Alton-Edwardsville community is home to a lively and diverse art scene which has grown dramatically over the past decade, due in part to strong Art departments at local colleges such as Lewis andClarkCommunity Collegeand Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as well as the renownedJacobyArtsCenterinAlton. The steadily emerging area art culture produces a diverse and exciting array of original artwork ranging from traditional pieces to startlingly contemporary works.

Presented in a self-guided format, the ARTEAST Studio & Exhibits Tour provides patrons a one-of-a-kind opportunity to glimpse the workspace, inspiration and techniques of area artists while exploring the neighborhoods, historic city centers and beautiful surrounding countryside. The event allows people to target as many locations as they choose and to focus on specific personal artistic interests if desired. The tour is unparalleled in the breadth and variety of local artwork on display.

Tour maps with a complete listing of ARTEAST locations, participating artists and their artwork are available online at www.arteasttour.com or www.jacobyartscenter.org as well as theJacobyArtsCenter inAlton. ARTEAST tour hours are 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Saturday and 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM Sunday.

ARTEAST, a program of theJacobyArtsCenter, is sponsored in part through grants from The City of Edwardsville and The Monsanto Rural Community Arts Education Program administered by the Arts & Education Council.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. , and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

TheJacobyArtsCenteris a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

