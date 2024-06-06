ALTON - An Alton man at the center of three criminal cases filed back-to-back in Madison County faces 14 counts of various charges, including multiple forms of battery, child endangerment, and much more.

In the first of the three cases, Dennis J. Thomas, 41, of Alton, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), reckless discharge of a firearm (a Class 4 felony), and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (a Class 3 felony).

Court documents state that on April 1, 2024, Thomas intentionally strangled a household or family member and discharged a firearm in close proximity to the same victim. Thomas was also found in possession of 17 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition after previously being convicted of unlawful restraint in 2012 in Madison County.

In the second case on June 1, 2024, Thomas was charged with six counts of aggravated battery - each Class 2 felonies committed against six different police officers - as well as two counts of endangering the life or health of a child (both Class A misdemeanors), leaving the scene of an accident (a Class A misdemeanor), and criminal damage to government supported property (a Class 4 felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition filed to deny Thomas’s pretrial release in this case describes the incident as follows:

“Defendant was identified as the driver of a motor vehicle involved in an accident, which then fled the scene,” the petition states. “Defendant was located nearby with a 8-year-old child, and he fled on foot, attempting to conceal the child in the process.

“He was apprehended and fought with officers, striking several officers by kicking them, then spitting on multiple officers. Defendant is both a danger to the community and flight risk.”

In the third case, filed on June 3, 2024, Thomas was charged with violating an order of protection (a Class 4 felony) after allegedly contacting the same victim from the April domestic battery case by phone while in custody. The petition adds that Thomas “is a danger to the victim and cannot comply with orders of the court.”

The Alton Police Department presented all three cases against Thomas, and in each case, he was reportedly remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court. Across all three cases, Thomas faces a total of 11 felonies and three misdemeanors.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: