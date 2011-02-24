13th Annual Quilt Exhibit to be held at Villa Rose
On Saturday, March 12, Villa Rose will host its 13th Annual Quilt Exhibit
from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto. Villa Rose
partners with Patchwork Plus to bring a display of beautiful quilts and
interesting demonstrations to the public. Patchwork Plus will have quilting
supplies for sale. A bed-turning demonstration is back by popular demand.
During the bed-turning, each quilt is held up for display as the presenter
tells the history of the quilt. Arene Burgess, a local historian, will
present about Marie Webster, author of the first "quilt book" and founder of
Practical Patchwork Company. As in the past, there will be a quilt raffle
with the proceeds going to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. To display a quilt or
for more information, call 377-3239.
