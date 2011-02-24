13th Annual Quilt Exhibit to be held at Villa Rose Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. On Saturday, March 12, Villa Rose will host its 13th Annual Quilt Exhibit

from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 S. Moreland Rd., Bethalto. Villa Rose

partners with Patchwork Plus to bring a display of beautiful quilts and

interesting demonstrations to the public. Patchwork Plus will have quilting

supplies for sale. A bed-turning demonstration is back by popular demand.

During the bed-turning, each quilt is held up for display as the presenter

tells the history of the quilt. Arene Burgess, a local historian, will

present about Marie Webster, author of the first "quilt book" and founder of

Practical Patchwork Company. As in the past, there will be a quilt raffle

with the proceeds going to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. To display a quilt or

Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. To display a quilt or for more information, call 377-3239.