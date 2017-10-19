13th Annual Domestic Violence Service at AMH Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alison Neace, music director at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton, sings "Take My Life and Let It Be Consecrated" during the 13th annual Domestic Violence Service held Wednesday, Oct. 18,in the Alton Memorial Hospital chapel. The program is sponsored by the Third Judicial Circuit Court Family Violence Prevention Council and AMH, along with Oasis Women's Center, the Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River, the Call for Help Sexual Assault Victims Care Unit, the YWCA of Alton, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and Refuge. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football