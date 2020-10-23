Listen to the story

CLINTON COUNTY - This is a report of an accident on U.S. 50 at Boulder Road in Clinton County where a 12-year-old O'Fallon, IL., girl was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

District 11

WHAT: Two Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: US 50 at Boulder Road, Clinton County

This is a report

WHEN: Oct. 22, 2020 at approximately 5:48 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1- Blue 2010 Ford

Unit 2 - White 2007 Chevrolet

DRIVER: Unit 1 - Ashley Lynch, 35-year-old female of O’Fallon, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

Unit 2 - Shane Branon, 45-year-old male of Centralia, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries)

PASSENGER: Juvenile, 12-year-old of O’Fallon IL (Transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Boulder Road. Unit 2 was traveling eastbound on US 50. Unit 1 failed to stop at the intersection. Unit 1 and Unit 2 collided. Units 1,2 stopped south of US 50.

CHARGES: Pending investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

