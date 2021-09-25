BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, O'FALLON 1: Axtom Amun equalized for Edwardsville in the second half, then Evan Moore converted a penalty kick that was initially saved to give Edwardsville the three points in a Southwestern Conference match originally scheduled for Sept. 16, but was postponed because of thunderstorms that moved through the area.

Evan Weber had given the 10-man Panthers an early second-half lead before Amun brought the Tigers level. Carter Breuchaud was sent off for O'Fallon with a straight red card,

Edwardsville is now 12-2-2, while the Panthers fall to 9-3-0.