ALTON - Head to Ted’s on Saturday, November 7th for the 12th Annual Wild Bill’s Chili Cook-Off from 10 AM to 3 PM!

Ted's Motorcycle World is located at 4103 N Humbert Rd in Alton.

Experience dozens of chilis from a delicious white chili to one of the hottest chilis we’ve experienced – Uncle Cuz's Colon Cleanser (this year he promises an even hotter chili), there is a lot of variety to choose from!

There are still a few spots available if you'd like to enter! We have 9 cash prizes and you get the money for each sample, so grab your mama's recipe and go to the grocery store! Plus, it's always a blast.

