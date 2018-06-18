GIRARD – The 12th Annual Cops 'n Bobbers event will be held on Wednesday, June 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Pond on Pleasant Dale Road in Girard. The event is being held for children 6 to 12 years old from the Macoupin County area, and is sponsored by Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Illinois Secretary of State Police Lodge # 95 and the Illinois Law Enforcement Education Foundation.

“This event encourages children to get hooked on fishing instead of drugs or violence and to try a positive, fun outdoor activity where they can form a bond with each other and with law enforcement officers,” said event coordinator Wally Horrighs of FOP Lodge 95. “Fishing teaches discipline, conservation, self-reliance and patience, and is a great activity for all ages and ability levels.”

Registration was limited to the first 75 children who signed up in advance.

Participating youth will receive fishing poles to use during the event, and they can take home brand new fishing poles to enjoy fishing in the future along with a t-shirt, hat and goody bag. Participants will be taught the basics of fishing by Illinois Department of Conservation staff, and then the kids can get their hooks wet and catch some fish. They will also be provided with a breakfast snack and lunch. Local, county, Conservation Police and Secretary of State Police officers from the area will volunteer their time to help make the event truly memorable for the participating children.

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. With a proud tradition of officers representing officers, the FOP is the most respected and most recognized police organization in the country. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, proudly representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers - more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide. Visit www.ilfop.org for more information.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Education Foundation is a not-for-profit educational and charitable organization chartered in 2004. The organization was created to enhance the educational opportunities of Illinois law enforcement officers, as well as educate the public about issues that are important to both. The organization and its programs are funded through private and public grants and donations.

