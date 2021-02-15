EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately 1,320 Ameren Illinois customers are without power because a line went down near R.P. Lumber in Edwardsville during a destructive blaze at an out building Monday.

Edwardsville Ameren Illinois customers close to the fire are now without both electric and natural gas.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said the company has dispatched crews to the scene. He estimated a three-person crew, plus another five-person Ameren Illinois crew are dispatched to the scene, plus three outside contractors, plus a safety officer. There are a total of 20 now at the scene, the majority for electricity, but some for the natural gas restoration.

At 3:12 p.m. Monday, Bretsch said the following:

"We have boots on the ground working to reroute the power and get power restored to as many as possible, hopefully the vast majority of customers," he said. "It is estimated many will have their power restored by 4:30 p.m. Up to about 20 people are at the scene, a combination for both the electric and gas outage. We don't yet know how many natural gas customers this impacts and don't know how long it will be for them to receive restoration."

At 4:20 p.m., Bretsch said 450 natural gas users in the area near R.P. Lumber were without gas.

