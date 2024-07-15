CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player is rolling in dough after winning Wednesday evening’s $1.25 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot.

The ticket was purchased for the Wednesday, July 10 evening drawing at Jewel-Osco, located at 45 South Plum Grove Road in Palatine.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket matching all five numbers in Wednesday’s evening drawing to score the $1.25 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 13-14-32-40-41.

Over 39,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, July 10 evening drawing, with total prizes amounting to more than $1.34 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Article continues after sponsor message

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco in Palatine will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $12,500.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this: