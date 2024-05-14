Listen to the story

VIRDEN - The Father McGivney Catholic Lady Griffins had a total team effort in securing their program's first IHSA Girls Sectional Track and Field title this past week; scoring 140.5 points over Virden (North Mac) 110, Carlinville 70,

Litchfield scored 68 points, followed by Alton Marquette 59, Gillespie 44, Carrollton 33, Piasa Southwestern 29, Staunton 29, Auburn 22, Mt. Olive 20, Waverly 17, Bunker Hill 15, Greenfield 12, Edwardsville MEL 11, Maryville Christian 3, and White Hall North Greene .5.

A total of 12 Griffins' girls achieved IHSA State Championship qualification; the most in program history.

Qualifying for State as Sectional Champions were: Lilly Gilbertson - 200m (25.22-school record), 400m (57.15-school record), Elena Rybak - 800m (2:16.1), 1600m (5:02.6), Mia Range - high jump (1.57/5'1.75"), 1600m relay - Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummins, Caroline Rakers, Rybak (4:13), and 3200m relay - Hatley, Cummins, Rakers, Bella Redenius (10"37).

Runners-up and punching their ticket to the state meet were: Morgan Gestes - long jump (4.92/16'1.25"), McKenzie Jones 3200m (13.24), Cummins 1600m (5:33), Hatley 400m (59.59), and the 800m relay - Range, Gestes, Rakers, and Elsa Biermann (1:53.48).

Scoring in the bronze positions: Sami Oller discus (30.84m/101"2.25").

The 400m relay of Range, Gestes, Lily Terrell, and Biermann ran to fourth place (54.34).

In fifth place were: Range 100m (13.28), Bella Redenius 800m (2:43.4), Isabella Harris 3200m (14:17), and Zoe Oller discus (27.82m91'3.25"). Elli Moody scored 8th in the high jump (1.37m/4'6").

McGivney head coach Jim Helton said: "We are proud of the girls team; excellent efforts in blustery conditions. Next stop, the IHSA State Championships at Eastern Illinois University on 5/16. Conference Champs...Sectional Champs...can't wait to see what is next!"

