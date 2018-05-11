EDWARDSVILLE – An 11-run fifth inning sent Edwardsville to a 13-4 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville West at Tom Pile Field Thursday afternoon; the Tigers moved to 21-9 overall, 8-5 in the SWC, while the Maroons fell to 8-19 overall, 3-10 in the league.

The Tigers sent 15 to the plate in the 11-run inning; Edwardsville opened the inning with three straight doubles from Joe Copeland, Drake Westcott and Reid Hendrickson that cut a 4-1 Maroon lead to 4-3. Blake Burris had a two-run single that scored Hendrickson and Jack Cooper to put EHS up 5-4 before Cole Hampton doubled in Hendrickson and Josh Ohl for two more runs and Cooper later had a two-run double that scored Copeland and Westcott for the Tigers' final two runs of the inniing.

Hampton was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored on the day, with Cooper 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Copeland 1-for-1 with a double and run scored, Hendrickson 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored, Westcott 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Dalton Wallace 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Ohl 1-for-3 with an RBI and Collin Elvers 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

Matthew Boyer struck out seven in getting the win for EHS, with Jonathan Yancik seeing time on the mound ad dismissing six by strikeout. The Tigers next meet up with Jersey at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville at 4:30 p.m. today before taking on O'Fallon in their league finale at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tom Pile Field.

