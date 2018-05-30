BETHALTO - Mike Babcock, candidate for 111th State Representative, has released the following statement after Rep. Monica Bristow voted in favor of HR 1025 today, a resolution in support of a progressive income tax in Illinois:



“Rep. Bristow’s first session as a lawmaker is wrapping up and we know that she wants a pay raise for legislators and higher taxes for working families. Bristow just voted in favor of a graduated income tax hike crafted by Chicago democrats. She has shown time and again that when Mike Madigan asks for her help in sticking it to taxpayers, she follows along. Enough is enough - let’s grow our economy instead of raising taxes and cut spending instead of passing unbalanced budgets every year.”

