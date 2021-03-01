NORTH COUNTY PRECINCT, MO. - At 8:05 p.m. on February 28, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting in the 10000 block of Earl Drive. Responding officers located a female, approximately 10 years of age, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her non-life threatening injury.

Investigation has revealed the victim was walking down the street with another individual when she was struck by gunfire.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

