Alton Little Theater will produce the 10th Annual "Vintage Voices" Celebration with expanded presentations during the Month of October. Walking tours in the City Cemetery at 5th and Vine Streets in Alton will introduce guests to actor/historians portraying "Visionaries and Pioneers at the River's Edge", promises co-chair, Lee Cox, on Saturday October 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th from 1-3pm. The Theater will also sponsor non-walking tours at dusk ( 5:15 pm) on Friday evening, October 14th at the base of Elijah P. Lovejoy's Monument and a "Tea With Vintage Voices" docents at 2pm on Sunday, October 16th in the dining room at Glenhaven Gardens Assisted Living Facility on the grounds of Alton Memorial Hospital. All tickets for all tours are $10 per person but only the dusk performance and tea need advance registration at 618-462-3205. Tickets will be sold during the run of THE SPITFIRE GRILL at the ALT Showplace, September 16th through 25th, but will also be available at the front gate of the Cemetery each Saturday, beginning at 12:30pm. The Alton Regional Convention & Visitor's Bureau 1-800-ALTON -IL also has tickets available for purchase for all events.

This year's cast includes some new and familiar faces and will present an "inter-active" debate at Lovejoy's Monument that foreshadows the start of the Civil War. Diana Enloe, who has coordinated the annual program for ALT for many years ,will finally take on an acting role in a re-visitation of Sarah Cole Clark, rumored to be the richest woman in Madison County but quite the philanthropist. She will be joined by Cliff Davenport, Laura Shansey, Kayla Mack, David Boase, Claudia Herndon, June Elliott, Mark Hilgert, Kerry Miller and Jeff Pruett. For the past two months these actors have been researching the lives of innovators and "movers and shakers" in Alton past. Many of the characters chosen for this year's tour, including Dr. Emil Gulich, Dr. Benjamin Hart, Miss Eunice Smith, Miss Sophie Demuth, Larson Parks, and more have descendants and/ or homes still in the area and left lasting legacies. Characters were chosen who prove that "one person can make a difference" says director Cox and these characters also help us acknowledge and celebrate important anniversaries for The Telegraph and for Alton Memorial Hospital. Alton Little Theater is committed to community outreach and Cox and Toni-Fry Hilgert have been meeting with other civic leaders for months to plan the 10th Anniversary Tour. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit improvements at the City and National Cemeteries. All guests will receive a complimentary tour book, listing characters from the previous nine years of tours that will be produced by Alton Memorial Hospital. The other costs of the program are underwritten by Conoco Phillips and The Simmons Law Firm. For more information about all

the theatrical productions and community programs sponsored by Alton Little Theater, please call 462-6562 or visit the ALT website www.altonlittletheater.com <http://www.altonlittletheater.com/> Photo opportunities and interviews can be arranged by calling Lee Cox at 618-531-3777.

