ALTON, Ill. (July 31, 2014) – The Simmons Employee Foundation is proud to announce the beneficiaries of its 10th annual golf tournament are the Edwardsville Neighbors in Need and Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Fund. The tournament, organized in a 4-person scramble format, will take place Friday, Aug. 8 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

Amy Fair, foundation Director and Director of Medical Relations at Simmons Hanly Conroy, said the foundation selected the two charities because of the support they provide to low-income families and others in need throughout the Madison County area.

“Neighbors in Need and the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation are both local charities that are helping people who live in our own towns,” Fair said. “I encourage everyone to come enjoy a round of golf this coming Friday and support these two very deserving organizations.”

Neighbors in Need, founded in 2009, helps ease the financial burdens of local families in crisis. The group hosts popular events in Edwardsville like the annual Taste of Edwardsville and Turkey Trot 5K and donates the proceeds. Families are identified through an application process and include people battling cancer, children living with disabilities, families displaced by emergencies like a fire and more, according to the organization’s website.

“Neighbors in Need is truly a grassroots effort to help people who live right here in our communities,” Fair said. “They hope to expand their reach and start helping residents of other local cities, and we hope the funds raised from the golf tournament will help them reach that goal.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation provides free civil legal services to low-income persons and senior citizens. Its mission is to ensure all people in Illinois have access to justice. With an Alton office, the foundation’s legal help includes telephone advice, brief writing service, representation in court and more.

“As employees of Simmons Hanly Conroy, we are acutely aware of the need for equal access to the courts. We are proud to support the work of the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation to ensure those who otherwise could not afford legal representation have a voice in the courtroom,” Fair said.

The tournament, organized in a 4-personal scramble format, will take place Friday, Aug. 8. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to first and second place teams in each flight.

Registration costs $100 per player or $400 per four-person team. Entry fees include green fees, cart rental, lunch or dinner, refreshments on the course and a complimentary gift. One hundred percent of the net proceeds will benefit the charities.

For additional information about registration and sponsorships, contact Amy Stiebel at 618-259-2222 or by e-mail at astiebel@simmonsfirm.com. Information about this year’s charities can be found by visiting their websites here and here.

SIMMONS HANLY CONROY LLC is a leading national law firm in complex litigation and represents clients throughout the country on issues involving consumer protection rights, class actions and contingent-fee commercial litigation. With 70 attorneys in six offices across the country, the firm is dedicated to its clients and has pledged nearly $20 million to cancer research. Additionally, the firm focuses on intellectual property infringement, pharmaceutical injury litigation and toxic exposure. For more information, visit http://www.simmonsfirm.com.

More like this:

Related Video: