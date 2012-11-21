(Alton, IL) Bring the family, gather some friends and come to Alton between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Alton for a full day of shopping and dining. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club to continue the tradition of “going green” and supporting the downtown shopping experience this holiday season.

The 10th annual Green Gift Bazaar will feature 25 eco-artisans and green vendors, and will be held on Saturday, November 24th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Riverbender.com Community Center, located at 200 West 3rd St. in downtown Alton. At the event shoppers will also find sale information for the wide assortment of downtown retailers and restaurants to encourage shopping local and keeping your money “home for the holidays”!

The Green Gift Bazaar is a free event and features a variety of locally made and eco-friendly gift ideas, such as: art made from recycled or up-cycled components, handmade jewelry, books, Fair Trade items, “green” products for your home, and much more. Kids will enjoy a take home Holiday craft, made from re-purposed household items; plus bring your strands of burned out Christmas Lights and household batteries to be recycled; a service provided by the Sierra Club.

Two environmentally-themed films will be shown in the movie theater; “Your Environmental Road Trip” at 10:00 a.m., and “The Lorax” at Noon.

Don’t miss this special occasion to share a holiday shopping tradition in your Downtown with family and friends. For general information please visit the “Events” page at www.AltonMainStreet.org, and for vendor information, contact Sarah Ansell at (618) 780-9197 or snansell@gmail.com

