SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) will present 27 Illinoisans and businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield on April 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.

“This recognition highlights some of the great volunteerism efforts around the state, as well as recognizes businesses that support volunteer efforts. These honorees truly embody the spirit of service,” said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. “Having the award recipients at the 10th annual event where we’ve recognized more 200 such efforts is truly our honor.”

The Commission received more than 150 nominations in six categories (adult, AmeriCorps, business, senior, Senior Corps, and youth) from the Commission’s five service regions across the state (East Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southern, and West Central). Commissioners reviewed the applications and selected 27 award winners.

The following are the 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. More information about the recipients is on the Serve Illinois website at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

East Central Award Recipients

Adult: Ryan Scritchlow - Bloomington

For service to: Habitat for Humanity

AmeriCorps: Carlos Ortega - Mattoon

For service to: Mattoon in Motion

Business: Horace Mann – Springfield

For service to: Springfield Public Schools

Senior: Diane Wilhite – Champaign

For service to: Grand Prairie Friends

Senior Corps: Susan Elke – Effingham

For service to: FISH Human Services

Youth: Elizabeth Ann Weidner – Dieterich

For service to: University of Illinois Extension Effingham County

Northeast Award Recipients

Adult: Terri O'Neill Borders – Lemont

For service to: Lemont Township/Village of Lemont

AmeriCorps: Alfreda Baran – Chicago

For service to: Illinois JusticeCorps

Business: West Monroe Partners – Chicago

For service to: Community Health

Senior: John (Jay) Olriksen – Schaumburg

For service to: Hanover Township

Senior Corps: Toni Lieteau – Plainfield

For service to: Catholic Charities

Youth: Arnav Bedi – Naperville

For service to: PowerMinds NFP

Northwest Award Recipients

Adult: Audrey Adamson – Moline

For service to: Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

AmeriCorps: Sergio Herrera - Des Plaines

For service to: Illinois Campus Compact-Rockford University

Senior: Les Virtue - Galena

For service to: Galena Area EMS District

Senior Corps: Gary Winkie – Rockford

For service to: AARP

Southern Award Recipients

Adult: Janet Scheller – Hamel

For service to: Hamel Elementary School

AmeriCorps: Pasha McNeil - Washington Park

For service to: Dunbar Elementary School

Business: ARTIGEM Replacement Services – Belleville

For service to: Franklin Neighborhood Community Association

Senior: Darlene Azar – Edwardsville

For service to: Franklin Elementary School

Senior Corps: Ophelia Jackson – Alton

For service to: Foster Grandparent Program-Lovejoy Elementary

Youth: Isaiah Haynes - East St. Louis.

For service to: East St. Louis School District 189



West Central Award Recipients

Adult: Leslie Murphy – Mapleton

For service to: Illini Bluffs Elementary PTO

AmeriCorps: Kari Rogers – Canton

For service to: SIU School of Medicine, Office of Regional Programs

Senior: Virginia Schneider – Princeville

For service to: Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing

Senior Corps: Barbara Richmiller – Quincy

For service to: Adams County RSVP

Youth: Sierra Lucie – Basco

For service to: Hancock Village



Additionally, nomination forms are now available for the Commission’s companion awards program, the Governor’s Hometown Awards. The Governor’s Hometown Awards program gives formal recognition to communities that contributed to their community’s quality of life via projects that had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact. Nominations for the Governor’s Hometown Awards are due July 25 and are available at www.serve.illinois.gov.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state.