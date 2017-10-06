ALTON - It has been 10 years in the making, but every year, the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Oktoberfest seems to get bigger and bigger.

The 2017 edition of Oktoberfest will again feature loads of activities and entertainment for everyone in the family to enjoy, sponsored by Robert "Chick" Fritz Inc.

St. Mary's Oktoberfest Public Relations Coordinator Carolyn Simansky is bubbling with excitement about the 10th anniversary celebration set to open at 6 p.m. Friday, then continue Saturday and Sunday.

"St. Mary's Oktoberfest has something to offer for everyone," she said. "We've got bands from country, rock, jazz, Dixie, bluegrass, and traditional German on two stages all three days. We have beer - domestic and also a variety of German favorites. If you don't like beer we have a wine garten, too.

"For the young ones, 3rd Street will be filled with inflatables both Saturday and Sunday and also "The Square" at 3rd and Henry will be filled with a variety of games and activities. The Teen Zone, located behind Suddes Hall/Gym, will have games, activities, food, drink and music for those older kids to hang out with. There's a silent auction, a live auction, a basket raffle, a $10,000 Sweepstakes raffle with nine other monetary prizes too, a dessert wheel, and a talent show in The Square on Saturday evening.

"Last, but certainly not least, there is the food! We have German Skillets which include sausage, potatoes, onions and sauerkraut, frankfurters, bratwurst, sausage sliders, potato pancakes, dessert pancakes in different flavors, Bavarian cream puffs, giant turkey legs, loaded potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, pretzels, nachos (German of course), funnel cakes, and root beer floats. What else can you ask for?"

New Oktoberfest Additions

St. Mary's GotTalent Show

"This year we thought we'd try moving our spring school and parish talent show to the Oktoberfest venue," Simansky said. "Children and/or adults of the parish are all invited to share their talents on the stage in the Square after evening Mass beginning at 6:30 p.m. Our new pastor, Father Jeremy, plans to be there to wow us with his accordion skills. Of course, he has a perfect talent for Oktoberfest. We hope a lot of people will share their talents with us and we hope to have a great turn out to watch the show too"

Returning/Visiting Priests

"As usual we will have a number of our former resident priests returning to Alton to celebrate with us," Simansky said. "Father Jim Walther, our long-time pastor, will be here from Boston; Father Chris Uhl from the Denver parish and Father Dave Yankauskas from the California parish will be here with us also. It's homecoming season and we are all looking forward to visiting with them for a bit."

New Pastor

"Our new pastor, Father Jeremy Paulin, is enjoying getting to see and work with the ins-and-outs of how Oktoberfest comes to life," Simansky said. "He's visited us for Oktoberfest several times in the past and had a lot of fun, but now as our pastor he's finding out what it actually takes to put on this large festival. But he puts his hands right to the task at hand and is really helping out ... especially with the advertising ... he's great with social media"

Knockerball in the Teen Zone

"Our Teen Zone will be having a Knockerball area this year," Simansky said. "What is it? You've seen people with a big inflatable ball or sphere over their bodies playing soccer or just running into each other in parks - that's knockerball. I think that will be a big draw to our Teen Zone this year. It recently seems to be a very popular game for the younger crowd."

Live Entertainment Schedule

Saturday

1 – 4 p.m. – St. Louis Czech Express – Main Stage 2 – 5 p.m. – Dixie Dudes – Festival Stage

6:30 – 10:30 p.m. – St. Mary’s Talent Show – Festival Stage 7 – 11 p.m. – Orr & Rolens – Main Stage

Sunday

12:30 – 4:30 p.m. - Big Shake Daddies – Festival Stage

12:30 – 4:00 p.m. – St. Louis Czech Express – Main Stage 4 – 6 p.m. – Harman Family Band – Auction Tent on 3rd St.

6:30 – 10:00 p.m. - Back in the Saddle – Main Stage

MAIN STAGE: at 3rd & Langdon Sts. FESTIVAL STAGE: at 3rd & Henry Sts.

AUCTION TENT: on 3rd St. near Langdon St.

Friday

7 – 11 p.m. - Glendale Riders – Main Stage

Mass Times for the Oktoberfest Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, October 7 – Vigil Mass in the Church at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, October 8 – Mass in the Church at 6:30 a.m. & 8:00 a.m.

Sunday, October 8 - “Mass in the Grass” Garfield Park at 11:00 a.m. - (6th & Langdon) Bring a lawn chair or blanket

(Please note: There is no 9:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. Sunday Mass this weekend)

EVENT SPONSORS ARE LISTED BELOW:

PLATINUM PLUS SPONSORS

Barry & Gaye Julian & Family

Don & Marilyn Norton & Family

GOLD SPONSORS

Representative Dan Beiser

Riverbender.com

Rolling Hills Golf Course

Kane Mechanical, Inc.

KFTK / 97.1FM Talk Radio – Craig Lombardi

Woulfe Chiropractic – Dr. Andrew Woulfe & Dr. Katrina Yemm & Associates, LLC,

American Family Insurance

PLATINUM SPONSORS



Rocky & Gina Eveans – Evco National

WBGZ Radio 1570AM 94.3FM/AltonDailyNews.com

Claywell Asset Management/Raymond James

Gerard Fischer

Landmark Realty, Godfrey – Matt & Laurie Horn

Tycon Builders & the Yost Family

SILVER SPONSORS

Rick Faccin, Madison County Auditor

Dr. Dan Alyea Family

Jun Construction Company

Williams Office Products – Tom Hebel

Real Deals on Home Décor-Alton

Robert & Adele Miller

St. Peters Hardware & Rental

Riverbend Kitchen & Millwork

Jourdain Roofing Company

Bob & Gloria Boston; Bill & Anna Haine

Bristow & Sons Automotive

Alton Physical Therapy

BRONZE SPONSORS

John & Cathy Keller

Bruce Malone, Madison County Board

Buck’s Decorating Center

Guten Tag!

The Oktoberfest kicks off with a Keg Tapping Ceremony on the Main Stage at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is Oktoberfest tradition that the beer is free until the first keg runs dry!

A 33-inch screen television is available for all three days of baseball postseason games.

$10,000 Sweepstakes Raffle

Details and tickets for sale on the festival grounds to be drawn 8 p.m. Sunday at Main Stage. Need not be present to win. Purchase four tickets and receive a fifth ticket free. Plus receive a $10 coupon for Tony’s Restaurant or 9-holes of golf at Rolling Hills or free Auto “Butler’s Best” car wash; your choice.

Silent & Live Auctions!

Silent Auction items are displayed in Suddes Hall Saturday 1 - 8 p.m., Sunday 1 -CLOSES at 3:30 p.m. Live Auction, Sunday, 6:00 p.m. in Auction Tent on 3rd Street (Live Auction items can be viewed in Suddes Hall prior to auction)

Basket Raffle

Baskets are displayed in Suddes Hall Saturday 1 - 8 p.m., Sunday 1 - CLOSES at 3:30 p.m. Tickets $1 each or 6 chances for $5. Only one drawing at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Need not be present to win. Winners announced right before 6 p.m. Live Auction, Auction Tent on 3rd St.

Games and Inflatables

Children’s Games: $1 per game*

Inflatables: $1 per ride

Wristbands for inflatables: $30 -2 day; $20 -1 day*

*Note: Wristbands only for inflatables, not games.

Inflatables include:

24’ Dual Lane Slide

52’ Obstacle Course

Ball Blaster Arena

Bounce House

Toddler Bounce “My Farm” for age 4 & under only.

Wine & Beer Garden with a variety of German favorites

Silent Auction and Basket Raffle both close on Sunday and will be auctioned off at 6 p.m. that night.

Some Live Auction Items to be auctioned Sunday are:

Springtime in Boston – Round trip Tickets St. Louis to Boston, two nights stay at Seaport Hotel & Tickets to Oblates of the Virgin Mary’s Annual Gala.

Oktoberfest 2018 Official Keg Tapper with reserved parking spot for Oktfest 2018!

Gulf Shores Beach House

(2) Half Hogs

4 All-Inclusive Seats to STL Blues Game

Mary Garden donated by The God Squad

St. Mary's issued a special thanks to the following:

Ferrell Gas – propane

Gary Morris – sound system work

Shop ’n’ Save items, Alton

Roper's – tables

City of Alton - Mike Haynes and Bob Barnhart

Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System, Inc. - dumpsters

Alton Sheet Metal Corporation – giant skillets and burner fabrication

Thom DeGrand & the P.A.C.U.P.Services – setup and take down

Tony’s Restaurant; Rolling Hills Golf; Auto Butler –Sweepstakes Gift Certs

For more info, see www.stmarysoktoberfest.com

