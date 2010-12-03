Bethalto, Illinois--FRIDAY, December 3, 2010-The RiverBend Head Start and Family Services is the happy recipient of a $10,000 donation from 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, formerly Olin Community Credit Union. In order to respond to The RiverBend Head Start and Family Services expanding need, the credit union hosted a variety of fundraisers, including their annual charity golf outing. Additional dollars were gained from selling personalized paper blocks in their branches. Riverbend Head Start and Family Services have been supporting families and individuals of Madison County since 1916. They accomplish their mission through the services of Head Start and Transitions Counseling for more than 4,000 people.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. Local branches are located at: 5301 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 731 E. Bethalto Dr.; Bethalto and 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville.

Pictured:

Chuck Parr - President of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services,

Debbie Edelman - Public Relations Director of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services,

Don Reedy - President of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

