ALTON - Fourth of July celebrations in 1924 looked similar to the Fourth of July celebrations of today in many ways. There were fireworks, picnics, glasses of lemonade, and injuries. The Alton Evening Telegraph injury report on July 5, 1924, tells the story of Henry Hurst, a 10-year-old boy visiting relatives in Alton.

While carrying a package of 350 firecrackers in his pocket, Hurst walked by another boy who was also shooting off firecrackers. The other boy stuck a lighted firecracker into Hurst’s pocket, and all 350 firecrackers in the package exploded. Hurst’s clothing ignited and the flesh of his leg was severely burned. He was in a great deal of pain, but the real threat was infection. It would take several days to find out if Staphylococcus aureus or other bacteria had made it into the wounds. Penicillin would not be discovered for another four years.

The same week Hurst was burned, President Calvin Coolidge’s 16-year-old son was fighting for his life at Walter Reed Army Hospital. On June 30th, Calvin Jr., who was in excellent physical shape, played tennis with his brother John on the White House courts. He did not wear socks. He developed a tiny blister on one of his toes that became infected several days later. The White House physicians diagnosed blood poisoning (sepsis brought on by exposure to bacteria). Despite the valiant efforts by some of the best medical minds in the country, he died on July 7, 1924. President and Mrs. Coolidge were devastated.

Henry Hurst was much luckier. On July 9, the Telegraph reported, “Henry Hurst, 10-year-old boy whose leg was torn on the evening of the Third of July, when a bunch of fire crackers exploded in his pocket, is reported to be getting along splendidly, and will recover in good shape.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Sources

“Nation Mourns for Son of President; Funeral Thursday.” Alton Evening Telegraph, July 8, 1924.

“North Alton – The Fourth of July; Accidents and Incidents.” Alton Evening Telegraph, July 5, 1924.

“North Alton – Notes.” Alton Evening Telegraph, July 9, 1924.

Rhoads, Jared. “The Medical Context of Calvin Jr.’s Untimely Death.” Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, July 7, 2014. https://coolidgefoundation.org/blog/the-medical-context-of-calvin-jr-s-untimely-death/

More like this: